Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 43,335 Shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,335 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KAIIU. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Kismet Acquisition Two by 2.8% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,050,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,387,000 after purchasing an additional 55,687 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 862,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 446,286 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,958,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two by 18.1% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 674,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 103,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the first quarter worth approximately $4,970,000.

KAIIU opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

