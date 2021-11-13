Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506,257 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,607,000 after buying an additional 1,230,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,493,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,109,000 after buying an additional 990,510 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,250,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,773,000 after buying an additional 63,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,469 shares during the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

In related news, Director Jason Mironov sold 647,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $47,643,322.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 359,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $26,444,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,539,940 shares of company stock worth $1,245,172,860. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $74.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.14. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,243.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $74.95.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

