Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 69,916 ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 69,916 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ADT by 563.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,253,682 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $186,167,000 after buying an additional 14,654,888 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new position in ADT during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ADT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,164,463 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $163,625,000 after acquiring an additional 174,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ADT by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,177,604 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $99,026,000 after acquiring an additional 96,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP grew its position in ADT by 70.8% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,708,628 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $73,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

ADT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ADT in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ADT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $9.10 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.14.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. ADT’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. ADT’s payout ratio is presently -29.17%.

ADT Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

