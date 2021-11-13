Walleye Capital LLC Has $708,000 Holdings in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in RXR Acquisition were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of RXR Acquisition by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 65,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of RXR Acquisition by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of RXR Acquisition by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,410,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after buying an additional 136,577 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of RXR Acquisition by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 34,994 shares during the period.

Shares of RXRAU stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

