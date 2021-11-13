Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 77,931 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCYP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $721,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Cypress Acquisition alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCYP shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:BCYP opened at $8.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $12.90.

In other news, Director Jeffrey G. Spragens purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,500 shares of company stock worth $146,075.

Big Cypress Acquisition Company Profile

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCYP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.