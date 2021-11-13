Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.74 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will post $135.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.94 billion to $137.45 billion. Walmart reported sales of $134.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $565.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $562.03 billion to $571.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $582.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $573.40 billion to $593.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Walmart.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.96.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Walmart by 31.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,099,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,732,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.54 and its 200-day moving average is $143.07.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walmart (WMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.