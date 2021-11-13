Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Shares of DIS opened at $159.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.07 billion, a PE ratio of 146.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $136.52 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.48.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Walt Disney stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 595,313 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.8% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.80% of Walt Disney worth $5,741,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

