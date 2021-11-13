Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $209.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $218.00 to $209.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.48.

Shares of DIS opened at $159.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $290.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $136.52 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

