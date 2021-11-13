Warburg Research Analysts Give INDUS (ETR:INH) a €40.50 Price Target

INDUS (ETR:INH) has been assigned a €40.50 ($47.65) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.

INH opened at €35.25 ($41.47) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $948.07 million and a PE ratio of 21.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €33.97 and a 200-day moving average of €34.40. INDUS has a 52-week low of €25.85 ($30.41) and a 52-week high of €37.70 ($44.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.67.

INDUS Company Profile

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

