Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE WRE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,940. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 119,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

