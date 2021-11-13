WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 49.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 311.2% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

NYSE:WEC opened at $88.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $104.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

