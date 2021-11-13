Wedbush Comments on Angi Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Angi in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Wedbush also issued estimates for Angi’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Angi’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Angi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $10.98 on Thursday. Angi has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.50 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,133 shares of company stock worth $349,216 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

