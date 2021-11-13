Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Weibo had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Shares of Weibo stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,212. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Weibo has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $64.70.

WB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.36.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

