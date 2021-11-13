Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Weibo had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 9.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

NASDAQ WB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,212. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average is $51.02. Weibo has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC dropped their price target on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their target price on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.36.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

