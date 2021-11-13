Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $44.08, but opened at $47.70. Weibo shares last traded at $48.41, with a volume of 17,938 shares changing hands.

The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Weibo by 14.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Weibo in the third quarter worth about $322,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Weibo by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,104,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,458,000 after buying an additional 101,066 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Weibo by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Weibo by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,646,000 after buying an additional 129,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26.

About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

