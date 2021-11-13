Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires 7,000 Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.61% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EIGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

