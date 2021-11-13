Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys 4,837 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.59.

QSR stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.36. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.22 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.60%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

