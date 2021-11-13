Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vontier by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,901,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,059,000 after buying an additional 242,723 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,512,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,174,000 after purchasing an additional 260,822 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,122,000 after purchasing an additional 480,899 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,328,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,371 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

NYSE:VNT opened at $33.61 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average of $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The company had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.