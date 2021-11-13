Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSTK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $103.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $112.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.22.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $400,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,349 shares of company stock worth $1,821,347 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

