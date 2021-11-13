Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,140 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 427.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,847,000 after purchasing an additional 887,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,922,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $579,722,000 after purchasing an additional 818,615 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on A shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.18.

NYSE A opened at $160.88 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.19 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.72. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

