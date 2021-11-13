Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 1,330 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 0.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,455,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $151,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 140.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,735,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,955 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,412 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 66.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,320,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,623 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,569 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,929,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,305,000 after purchasing an additional 815,574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $34.77 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $40.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

