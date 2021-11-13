Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 37,436 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,436 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $145,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $107,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $139,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI opened at $166.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.27 and a 52 week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.20.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.