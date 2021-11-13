Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $166.60 Million Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,554 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $166,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,629,000 after purchasing an additional 900,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,289,000 after purchasing an additional 841,140 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Spotify Technology by 541.8% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 600,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,473,000 after acquiring an additional 506,879 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 29.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,095,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,537,000 after buying an additional 479,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $280.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.96. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $201.68 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of -155.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.71.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.