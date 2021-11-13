Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $176.38 Million Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,895,296 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,849 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.92% of UMB Financial worth $176,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,016,000 after acquiring an additional 53,776 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 8,801.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,813,000 after purchasing an additional 238,248 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $219,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 6,645 shares of company stock valued at $646,106 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $105.52 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $66.68 and a 52-week high of $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

