Wells Fargo & Company MN Invests $157.44 Million in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,718,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,441,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.89% of Clarivate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $201,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $23.18 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. Clarivate’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLVT. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

