Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 122,961 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 805,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 122,961 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.59% of CDW worth $140,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in CDW by 11.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,394,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $938,023,000 after purchasing an additional 66,498 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,764,000 after purchasing an additional 108,762 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth $634,934,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,748,000 after purchasing an additional 245,102 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total value of $637,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,914,166 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $191.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $125.46 and a 12 month high of $203.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.