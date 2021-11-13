Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.39 Per Share

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.388 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Wesfarmers’s previous dividend of $0.66.

Shares of Wesfarmers stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.66. Wesfarmers has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $24.60.

Get Wesfarmers alerts:

WFAFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CLSA lowered Wesfarmers from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Macquarie lowered Wesfarmers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Wesfarmers Ltd. provides fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel and financial services. It engages in the operation of supermarkets; department stores; home improvement and office supplies; coal production and export; chemicals, energy and fertilizers; industrial and safety products.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.