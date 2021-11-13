Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.27% of Westlake Chemical worth $31,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.69.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $104.51 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.83.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $63,585.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

