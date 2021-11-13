Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Issues Earnings Results

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Shares of Westwater Resources stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,570. Westwater Resources has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Westwater Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Westwater Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Westwater Resources, Inc is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It is focused on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

