Weyerhaeuser (WY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Weyerhaeuser has decreased its dividend by 59.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Weyerhaeuser has a payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $36.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,033,646 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of Weyerhaeuser worth $168,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

