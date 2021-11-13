WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of WHTPF opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52. WH Smith has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $22.84.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

