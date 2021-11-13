Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $302.06 Million

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will post sales of $302.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $259.20 million to $329.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $286.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 51.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

NYSE WPM traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,613,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.40. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $49.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $809,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 55.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 30,893 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.1% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 250,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.