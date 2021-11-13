Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $302.06 Million

Brokerages expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will post sales of $302.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $259.20 million to $329.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $286.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 51.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

NYSE WPM traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,613,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.40. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $49.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $809,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 55.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 30,893 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.1% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 250,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

