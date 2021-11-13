Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 87.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

NYSE UP opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29. Wheels Up Experience has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $15.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

