WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WideOpenWest, Inc. is a cable operator primarily in the United States. The company provides high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities. WideOpenWest, Inc.is based in Englewood, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of WOW stock opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 2.00. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $6.04. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,888,786.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,900. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 47.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 228,962 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth about $391,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in WideOpenWest by 89.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its position in WideOpenWest by 11.3% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,812,000 after acquiring an additional 377,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth about $345,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

