William Blair Comments on Neuronetics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neuronetics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STIM. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Neuronetics stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a current ratio of 11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $135.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert Cascella acquired 15,000 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

