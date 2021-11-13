William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Veracyte stock opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.00. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $130,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total transaction of $145,106,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,431 shares of company stock worth $145,965,291 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,090,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 938,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,592,000 after acquiring an additional 104,384 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,201,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the period.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

