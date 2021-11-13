William Blair Weighs in on LifeStance Health Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) – William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for LifeStance Health Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.88) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.95). William Blair also issued estimates for LifeStance Health Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LFST. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ LFST opened at $10.34 on Thursday. LifeStance Health Group has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.17 million. LifeStance Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFST. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,942,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,924,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,031,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

