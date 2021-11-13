Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WIX. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered Wix.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $278.14.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $199.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $171.37 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 62.41% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 54.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 274.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 76,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 42.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 8.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,819,000 after purchasing an additional 35,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.