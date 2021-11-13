Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price objective on the stock.

WIZZ has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC lowered Wizz Air to a reduce rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,113.31 ($66.81).

LON WIZZ opened at GBX 4,775 ($62.39) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.42. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of GBX 3,960.48 ($51.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,915.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,834.86.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

