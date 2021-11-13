Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) CEO Blake W. Krueger Sells 709 Shares

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:WWW traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,794. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -39.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at $2,579,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 190.7% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 387.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 177,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 141,437 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

