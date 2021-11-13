Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

WWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

In other news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $81,431.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,961 shares of company stock worth $147,185 over the last 90 days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 87.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 556,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 259,058 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WWW traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.07. The stock had a trading volume of 444,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,271. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is -35.71%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.