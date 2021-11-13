Woodline Partners LP Sells 157,687 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Woodline Partners LP reduced its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,687 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 67.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,665 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 33.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,212 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 297.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 823,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the second quarter worth about $11,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

NYSE:CNK opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.40. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.