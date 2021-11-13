Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:WWH traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,730 ($48.73). The company had a trading volume of 34,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,308. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,690.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,719.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Worldwide Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 3,456 ($45.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,965 ($51.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65.
