Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:WWH traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,730 ($48.73). The company had a trading volume of 34,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,308. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,690.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,719.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Worldwide Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 3,456 ($45.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,965 ($51.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65.

About Worldwide Healthcare Trust

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

