Wrapped Bitcoin Market Cap Reaches $15.75 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 13th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion and $112.47 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $65,848.55 or 1.01618301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00050905 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00038674 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 1,144.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.86 or 0.00597001 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 239,132 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

