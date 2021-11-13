WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) PT Raised to C$190.00 at Scotiabank

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSPOF. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$157.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at $144.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.60. WSP Global has a 1 year low of $70.59 and a 1 year high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

