WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$210.00 at TD Securities

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$185.00 to C$210.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WSP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$155.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSP Global currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$179.46.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$181.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$89.22 and a 12 month high of C$187.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$162.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$149.13. The stock has a market cap of C$21.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion. Analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 5.7700001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

In other news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total transaction of C$9,707,372.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,684,878.76.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.