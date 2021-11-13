WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WW International Inc. provides weight management services. The company’s products and services are comprised of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools and approaches. It operates primarily in North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Other. WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., is based in New York. “

Get WW International alerts:

WW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

WW opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.77 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WW International will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in WW International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WW International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in WW International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in WW International by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in WW International by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WW International (WW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.