Xcel Brands (XELB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 44.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 220,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,388. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, licensing, marketing and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Wonder and High Line Collective brands.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.