Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) PT Raised to $4.25

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $4.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 98.60% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.76. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 298.23% and a negative net margin of 251.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

