Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Up to $43.03

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.03, but opened at $49.15. Xometry shares last traded at $52.54, with a volume of 4,943 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XMTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Xometry from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.44.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.91.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,657,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $871,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 432.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 122,332 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 422.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,105,000 after acquiring an additional 422,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

